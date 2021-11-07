Consumers are responsible for the purchase choices they make. Prior to concluding a sale, consumers should invest some time to understand their needs and to collect information about the product or service they need. Gathering knowledge about the total cost of the purchase is also essential to make an informed purchase decision.

When hiring someone to do a specific job or to supply a particular product, information on the costs involved is usually obtained following a request for an estimate or a quotation. While an estimate gives a general idea of the price to be paid, a quotation represents an offer at a specified price. Once a quote is accepted and confirmed, the seller can no longer change it. Once they confirm a quotation, consumers also cannot simply change their mind without consequences.

To make sure that they take the right decision, consumers should at least gather three quotes from different traders. By doing so, consumers can compare different offers and thus find the best deal.

Consumers should bear in mind that some companies charge a fee to provide a quotation. Such charges are not illegal, so it would be wise to double- check about this with the trader before requesting a quotation. It is also the trader’s responsibility to inform consumers about such a fee beforehand.

When comparing quotations, consumers should focus their attention not only on the price but also on the quality of materials that will be used and, where applicable, the amount of time required to complete the job. The trader’s reputation should also be considered. Seeking for the opinions of other consumers who had already engaged one of the companies or traders for a similar job, and being assured of the quality of the service provided, would also undoubtedly help consumers to make an informed choice.

There may be situations where the trader is unable to provide an exact estimate of the costs involved, because for instance, the job is a repair, and the trader cannot know exactly how much work and the costs it involves. When this is the case, it is important that consumers clearly inform the trader that if the cost of the repair is higher than the estimate, then approval should be sought before carrying out the work.

Such an agreement would give consumers the possibility to stop the repair or work before it gets too expensive.

It is in the best interest of both the consumer and the trader that quotations are provided in writing. This way, no one can dispute the agreed price. Besides the amount to be paid, a quote should also include:

• the contact details of the trader/company;

• a detailed description of the job or product to be provided;

• where applicable, the date of when the service or product will be supplied;

• a breakdown of the price, and whether it is inclusive of taxes and any other charges.

As costs vary over time, some quotations may need to be confirmed by a specific date. If not, then usually the price quoted will not be guaranteed.

Should consumers find themselves in situations where the price quoted does not match the price billed, they may insist on paying the agreed quoted price. In case of a dispute, consumers may then seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT