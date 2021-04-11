Today’s scandal

In his Urbi et Orbi message on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis said: “The Easter message does not offer a mirage or a magic formula. It does not point to an escape from the difficult situation. The pandemic is still spreading, the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nonetheless – and this is scandalous – armed conflicts have not ended and military arsenals are being strengthened. That is today’s scandal. In the midst of this complex reality, the Easter message speaks of the event that gives us the hope: ‘Je­sus who was crucified has risen’. It speaks to us not about angels or ghosts, but about a man of flesh and bone, with a face and a name: Jesus.”

The crucified of our time

Pope Francis exhorted those following his general audience on March 31: “Do not forget the crucified of our time, who are the image of Jesus crucified, and Jesus is in them. Because the world is in darkness. Let us make a list of all the wars that are being fought in this moment; of all the children who die of hunger; of children who have no education; of entire popu­lations destroyed by wars, by terrorism. Of the many people who, just to feel a bit better, need drugs, the drug industry that kills…”

Jesus guides history

In the Easter Vigil Mass, the pope said: “Faith is not an album of past memories; Jesus walks beside you each day, in every trial you endure, in your deepest hopes and dreams. Even if you feel that all is lost, let yourself be open to amazement at the newness Jesus brings: He will surely surprise you.

“He invites us to overcome barriers, banish prejudices and draw near to those around us every day to rediscover the grace of everyday life. Let us recognise him in our Galilees, in everyday life. Beyond all defeats, evil and violence, beyond all suffering and death, the Risen One lives and guides history.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)