Universal basic wage

In an Easter Sunday letter to the World Meeting of Popular Movements, Pope Francis wrote: “The ills that afflict everyone hit you twice as hard. Many of you live from day to day, without any legal guarantee to protect you. Street vendors, recyclers, carnies, small farmers, construction workers, dressmakers, different kinds of caregivers: you who are informal, working on your own or in the grassroots economy, you have no steady income to get you through this hard time... the lockdowns are becoming unbearable.

“This may be the time to consider a universal basic wage which would acknowledge and dignify the noble, essential tasks you carry out. It would ensure and concretely achieve the ideal, so human and so Christian, of no worker without rights.”

Easter today

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Pat­riarchate of Jerusalem, said: “My dear brothers and sisters, however strange it may seem, what we are experiencing in these days is the closest to the Easter experience and to the sign, very dear and always powerful, of the Holy Sepulchre of Christ where we are celebrating.

“This absence of rites, of faces, of presences, of contacts each of us is living due to the restrictions imposed is causing fear, concern and bewilderment. Isn’t that how the women felt on that dawn of the first Easter?”

Betrayal of trust

In an interview with Andrew Bolt of Sky News, Cardinal George Pell said the Australian state-funded ABC net­work gave “an overwhelming presentation of only one view” in coverage of Catholic affairs. “I think that’s a betrayal of the national interest,” he said.

The interviewer also criticised the way the police handled the case, saying they had unfairly treated Cardinal Pell who has now been found innocent by seven judges.

