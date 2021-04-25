No to Christianity at a distance

Commenting on the gospel last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “By inviting the disciples to touch him, to verify that he is not a ghost, Jesus indicates to them and to us that the relationship with him and with our brothers and sisters cannot remain ‘at a distance’. Christianity does not exist at a distance, at the level of looking. Love also requires closeness, contact, the sharing of life. The Good Samaritan did not limit himself to looking at that man he found half dead: he stopped, he bent down, he treated his wounds, he touched him, he loaded him on his mount and took him to the inn. It is the same with Jesus: loving him means entering into a communion of life, a communion with him.”

Eating together, an expression of love

Also last Sunday, the Pope said: “The verb – to eat – expresses our humanity in its most natural poverty, that is, our need to nourish ourselves in order to live. But eating, when we do so among family or friends, also becomes an expression of love, an expression of communion, of celebration… How often the gospels present to us Jesus who experiences this convivial dimension! Even as the Risen One, with his disciples. The Eucharistic banquet has become the emblematic sign of the Christian community. Eating together the Body of Christ: this is the core of Christian life.”

Love wins, May 10

Catholic leaders in Germany have shown disagreement with the Vatican’s banning of blessing of gay union by supporting the ‘Love wins. Love is a blessing’ campaign proposing a May 10 blessing of same-sex couples. A spokesperson said: “People who love each other are blessed. On May 10, we invite you to places in Germany to blessing services. We don’t want to exclude anyone. We celebrate the diversity of people’s different life plans and love stories and ask for God’s blessings.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)