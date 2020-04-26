On April 17, the magazine Vida Nueva published a meditation by Pope Francis entitled ‘A plan to resurrect’ the world after the coronavirus. The following are extracts:

Questions and antibodies

“Will we continue to look the other way with complicit silence in the face of wars fuelled by desires for domi­nance and power? Are we willing to change the life­styles that plunge many into poverty, and to lead a more austere, humane life that enables an equitable distribution of resources? Will we adopt measures to stop the devastation of the environment or will we continue denying the evidence?

The globalisation of indifference will continue to threaten our journey. Hopefully it will find us with the necessary antibodies of justice, charity and solidarity.”

An atmosphere of sorrow

“Like the first female disciples who went to the tomb, we live surrounded by an atmosphere of sorrow and uncertainty that makes us wonder: ‘Who will move the stone from the entrance to the tomb for us?’ How will we deal with this situation that has overtaken us?”

No one issaved alone

“There’s one thing we’ve been able to learn in all this time: no one is saved alone. Borders are falling, walls are crumbling and fundamentalist discourses are dissolving before an impercepti­ble presence that shows the fragility of which we are made.

“We cannot afford to write the present and future with our backs turned to the suffering of so many. It is the Lord who will ask us again: ‘Where is your brother?’ and, in our ability to respond, may the soul of our peoples be revealed, that reservoir of hope, faith and charity in which we were begotten and which, for so long, we have anaesthetised or silenced.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)