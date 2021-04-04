The gaze of Christ

Speaking to the Pontifical Mexican College in Rome, Pope Francis said: “By conforming our gaze to His, our gaze is transformed into one of tenderness, reconciliation and fraternity. An ever-deeper configuration with the Good Shepherd awakens in every priest an authentic compassion, both for the sheep entrusted to him and for those who have gone astray.”

Amazed by Jesus

On Palm Sunday, the Pope said: “Jesus leaves us amazed. His people give him a solemn welcome, yet he enters Jerusalem on a lowly colt. His people expect a powerful liberator at Passover, yet he comes to bring the Passover to fulfilment by sacrificing himself. His people are hoping to triumph over the Romans by the sword, but Jesus comes to celebrate God’s triumph through the cross. What happened to those people who in a few days’ time went from shouting ‘Hosanna’ to crying out ‘Crucify him’? They admired Jesus but their lives were not changed. To admire is not enough. We have to follow in his footsteps, let ourselves be challenged by him; to pass from admiration to amazement.”

Justice not blind

Speaking to the Vatican City State Tribunal, the Pope said: “I invite all who work in the cause of justice not to be afraid to waste time by devoting plenty of it to prayer. In prayer, and only in prayer, do we draw from God, from His Word, that inner serenity which enables us to fulfil our duties with magnanimity, equity and foresight.

“The language of painting and sculpture often depicts Justice weighing opposing interests or situations with the scales in one hand and defending rights with the sword in the other. Christian iconography adds a not insignificant detail to the former artistic tradition: the eyes of Justice are not blindfolded, but turned upwards, looking to Heaven, because only in Heaven does true justice exist.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)