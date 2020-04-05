Extracts from the Pope’s homily during the extraordinary moment of prayer about the coronavirus pandemic in front of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on March 27.

In the same boat

“We have realised we are in the same boat, all fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other. On this boat… are all of us. Just like those disciples, who spoke anxiously with one voice, saying ‘We are perishing’ (v. 38), so we too have realised that we cannot go on thinking of ourselves, but only together can we do this.”

A time to choose

“This is a time to choose what matters and what pass­es, a time to separate what is necessary from what is not. A time to get our lives back on track with regard to you, Lord, and to others. We can look to many exemplary companions for the journey, who, even though fearful, have reacted by giving their lives. This is the force of the Spirit poured out and fashioned in courageous and generous self-denial…by doctors, nurses, super­­market employees, cleaners, caregivers, provi­ders of transport, law and order forces, volunteers, priests, religious men and women and so very many others who have understood that no one reaches salvation by themselves.”

Solidarity

The Lord asks us and, in the midst of our tempest, invites us to reawaken and put into practice that solidarity and hope capable of giving strength, support and meaning to these hours when everything seems to be floundering. The Lord awakens so as to reawaken and revive our Easter faith. We have an anchor: by his cross we have been saved. We have a rudder: by his cross we have been redeemed. We have a hope: by his cross we have been healed and embraced so that nothing and no one can separate us from his redeeming love.”

