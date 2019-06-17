The power of gratitude

In a letter to priests last Sunday, Pope Francis wrote: “Gratitude is always a powerful weapon. Only if we are able to contemplate and feel genuine gratitude for all those ways we have experienced God’s love, generosity, solidarity and trust, as well as His forgiveness, patience, forbearance and compassion, will we allow the Spirit to grant us the freshness that can renew (and not simply patch up) our life and mission.

“Like Peter on the morning of the miraculous draught of fishes, may we let the recognition of all the blessings we have received awaken in us the amazement and gratitude that can enable us to say: ‘Depart from me, Lord, for I am a sinful man’ (Lk 5:8). Only then to hear the Lord repeat His summons: ‘Do not be afraid; from now on you will be fishers of men’ (Lk 5:10). For his mercy endures forever.”

Shrouded in mystery

A two-year study headed and funded by French independent researcher Tristan Casabianca, with a team of Italian researchers and scientists, has thrown serious doubts on the validity of the 1988 study which had thrown doubts on the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin as it had dated the shroud to between 1260 and 1390.

In 2017, the new team of researchers made a 2017 freedom of information request and got access to the original data used for the 1988 test. The new research suggests that the methods employed by the 1988 scientists were flawed.

Abolish nuclear weapons

Mitsuaki Takami, Archbishop of Nagasaki and president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan, said: “According to Pope Francis, ‘the integral development of all people’ means that there are no economic gaps or exclusion among peoples, no one is excluded from society and everyone can participate. A peace which is not ‘the result of integral development’ will be doomed (Apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, 219).

“Therefore, in order to build and secure peace and security in the world, it is necessary not only to eliminate the nuclear threat by abolishing nuclear weapons, but at the same time to make all people richer in all aspects.

“With Pope Francis, we whole-heartedly pray to the God of peace that we can build peace by being deeply involved in the integral development of all while seeking the realisation of the abolition of nuclear weapons.

“Let us begin that task by doing whatever we can.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)