Pope: Take narrow but fruitful path

Pope Francis sent a message to the Franciscan Minims of the Sacred Heart, a congregation of nuns founded in Italy in 1902 by Blessed Maria Margherita Caiani. The message was the starting point of the celebrations commemorating the centenary of her death.

The Pope told the nuns that prayers and little gestures silently sow the seed of God’s love in the field of the world, making all things new. He described this as a “narrow and arduous path, but if one follows it to the end, life becomes fruitful”.

The pope added that “the love that Jesus has for us does not dazzle us with great special effects that soon fade away, but it is a concrete and faithful love, made up of closeness, of gestures that lift us up and give us dignity and trust”.

No to corruption

In the run-up to the elections that will be held in Ghana in December, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference appealed to the country’s political parties to stop monetising politics and to shun corruption.

The bishops said the monetisation of politics “corrupts the nobility of politics and distorts people’s power and will under influence of money”. In such a situation, “politicians are elected not for their good leadership qualities, their high moral and ethical values, as well as the noble vocation to serve the common good and the country, but for mammon”.

‘Lord save me’

In his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “This Gospel narrative (Mt 14:22-33) is an invitation to abandon ourselves trustingly to God in every moment of our life, especially in the moment of trial and turmoil.

“When we have strong feelings of doubt and fear and we seem to be sinking, in life’s difficult moments where everything becomes dark, we must not be ashamed to cry out like Peter: ‘Lord, save me’ (v. 30). “To knock on God’s heart, on Jesus’s heart – ‘Lord, save me’ – is a beautiful prayer. We can repeat it many times.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)