‘Treat us like citizens of Pakistan’

Archbishop of Karachi, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, said: “The founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in his historic speech of August 11, 1947, assured us that people of faith other than Islam would be citizens of Pakistan, with equal rights and duties. Consequently, we should be treated as equal citizens of Pakistan for all 365 days of the year, without the need to have a Day for Religious Minorities in Pakistan.

“We people are Pakistanis, we are not migrants from any other country, we were born and raised in Pakistan and have lived here for centuries before Pakistan’s independence. We should not be treated as second-class citizens.”

‘Africa’s evils derive from wrong choices’

Gilbert Justice Yaw Anokye, Archbishop of Kumasi, Ghana, and president of Caritas Africa, said: “Africa’s problems are by choice. We have voted corrupt leaders into power by tribal lines; by fear or favour. We have chosen leaders who have not helped Africa. We have had good leaders booted out of power by coup d’état, supported by some people or countries that have their own interests.

“Countries like Malaysia and Singapore have gone out of poverty because they chose good leaders. Africa can also rise. We have been sleeping for a long time. We ought to rise up straight away. This will be done by ensuring that we choose good leaders for our democracy, leaders with good policies, not for their pockets or their families or ethnic groups: that era has passed and it should not be allowed in Africa anymore.”

‘Together against xenophobia’

In its weekly newsletter Desde la fe on August 11, the Archdiocese of Mexico City stated: “Mexico and the United States are fighting against time, where xenophobia, which fuels the culture of hatred in the neighbouring country in an accelerated manner, is the main enemy to overcome.

“Last weekend, massive shootings killed at least 29 people and injured many in Texas and Ohio. Greater control in the acquisition of weapons by civilians is urgently needed.

“What American society fails to understand is that it is not just weapons that cause these criminal actions, but that there is a more complicated background that has its roots in the lack of values , starting with respect for life, and this is the key point to be addressed, according to the bishops.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)