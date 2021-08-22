Mandate the vaccine

Sr Mary Haddad, RSM, the CEO and president of the Catholic Health Association, told the Jesuit journal America that she agrees that more must be done now to halt the advance of the Delta variant.

“I believe that there is a moral responsibility for all in healthcare professions to be vaccinated, period. I feel very strongly about that because you are potentially putting others at risk because of your inability to protect yourself and to do what you can in order to mitigate this increasing surge. I do believe that we need to mandate the vaccine.”

God loves humility

During his Angelus address on the occasion of the Assumption into heaven of Our Lady, Pope Francis commented on Mary’s humility:

“Mary’s secret is humility. It is her humility that attracted God’s gaze to her. The human eye always looks for grandeur and allows itself to be dazzled by what is flashy. Instead, God does not look at the appearance, God looks at the heart (cf 1 Sam 16:7) and is enchanted by humility. Today, looking at Mary assumed into heaven, we can say that humility is the way that leads to Heaven.

“Jesus teaches this: “the one who humbles himself will be exalted” (Lk 14:11). God does not exalt us because of our gifts, because of our wealth or how well we do things, but because of humility. God loves humility.”

Proud of Chinese Catholics

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, in an interview with the Italian news site La Voce del Nordest while on holiday in Trentino, said Chinese Catholics have been traditionally divided between those who are members of the Patriotic Church which is approved by the government and those Catholics in full communion with the pope.

“We are proud of the witness of faith they give.”

