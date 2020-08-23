A pocket-sized Gospel

Pope Francis, while commenting on the Gospel reading about the Caananite woman asking Jesus to heal her daughter, said:

“I always go back to the advice that I give you: always carry a small pocket-size Gospel and read a passage every day. There you will find Jesus as He is, as He presents Himself; you will find Jesus who loves us, who loves us a lot, who tremendously wants our well-being. Let us remember the prayer: ‘Lord, if You will it, you can heal me!’ A beautiful prayer. Carry the Gospel: in your purse, in your pocket and even on your mobile phone, to look at. May the Lord help us, all of us, to pray this beautiful prayer that a pagan woman teaches us: not a Christian woman, not a Jewish woman, a pagan woman.”

No to euthanasia

The Bishops of New Zealand have urged Catholics to vote against the legalisation of euthanasia in a referendum that will be held in October. This is one extract from their appeal: “In a society in which euthanasia becomes legal, the disabled, sick and elderly may more easily come to see themselves as an excessive financial and emotional burden. The ‘right to die’ could very quickly become a ‘duty to die’. This is not free choice. This is not real consent. The most vulnerable members of our society depend upon the protections which the legal and medical institutions currently provide. The good news is that advances in palliative care mean there is now no need for anyone to die in pain.”

Worship online

According to a study by the Pew Research Institute conducted in mid-July, nine out of 10 Americans who have watched services online or on TV in the past month say they are either “very” satisfied (54 per cent) or “somewhat” satisfied (37 per cent) with the experience.

Most US adults say that when the pandemic is over, they expect to go back to attending religious services in person as often as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)