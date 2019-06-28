Pope praises popular movements

In the preface of a new book titled The Emergence of Popular Movements: Rerum Novarum of Our Time, Pope Francis wrote: “Popular movements are a concrete, tangible witness demonstrating that it is possible to contrast our throwaway culture… with the creation of new forms of work centred on solidarity and the community”. The book was prepared by the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

“Popular movements,” he wrote, “represent an important social alternative, a cry from the depths, a sign of contradiction, and a hope that ‘anything can change’.”

He added that their way of resisting the “tyranny of money” through toil and suffering shows that popular movements are “sentinels” of a better future. He described popular movements as “a source of moral energy to revitalise democracies”.

The Pope said: “The antidote to populism and political showmanship lies in the efforts of organised citizens”, adding that they promote the experience of the “we” over the cult of the self.

Catholics speaking up

Addressing Catholics who took part in last Sunday’s demonstration in Hong Kong, Fr Carlos Cheung, a Salesian, said: “The government goes to great lengths to defame its opponents and spread propaganda. Worse, the government has even got used to telling shameless lies in press conferences in an attempt to brainwash innocent citizens.

“Are we willing to be manipulated by a government which is making these ugly political moves in the name of justice? Do we have no feeling in all these at all?

“Dear sisters and brothers, where is our conscience? Where is our ethical sense? How should the Church provide guidance in making an ethical judgement in this?

“Today, this is not simply a matter of different political stances. This is about people being abused by the government, people being falsely arrested by the police, people being unfairly prosecuted by the Department of Justice, people being threatened with white terror. As Christians who are well familiar with words of justice, do we choose to remain silent when the world needs us to speak up?”

Cardinal calls for justice

In a pastoral letter, Cardinal Charles Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, Myanmar, wrote that in the country there are too many people who are “hungry, thirsty, naked, sick and in prison”.

He called on his fellow citizens to “work together to end violence and terror in our country, and to build a Myanmar where every man, woman and child of every race and religion born on Myanmar soil is recognised both as our fellow citizen and as our brother and sister in humanity”.

