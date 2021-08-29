On Incarnation

In his Angelus address last Sunday Pope Francis spoke, among other things, about the importance of the Incarnation:

“Jesus affirms that the true bread of salvation, which transmits eternal life, is his very flesh; that to enter into communion with God, before observing the laws or satisfying religious precepts, it is necessary to live out a real and concrete relationship with him. Because salvation came from him, in his incarnation. This means that one must not pursue God in dreams and in images of grandeur and power, but he must be recognised in the humanity of Jesus and, as a consequence, in that of the brothers and sisters we meet on the path of life. God made himself flesh.”

New eugenics

Speaking to Vatican News, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, spoke of a new form of eugenics:

“[There is] the temptation of a new form of eugenics: Whoever is not born healthy must not be born. At the other end of the spectrum those who are alive but not healthy must also die: euthanasia. It is a dangerous insinuation that poisons society. The Church must remind all that frailty and natural weakness is part of human nature and of creation. We need a new relationship of fraternity among all people. Weakness demands the urgency of fraternity because it is in fraternity that we care for one another. It is through fraternity that we support one another. It is in fraternity – as expressed in the encyclical Fratelli tutti – that we can outline a more human future for all.”

Duty to vote

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election on September 20, Vancouver Archbishop J. Michael Miller said “voting is a serious responsibility that allows Christians to bring our values to the ballot box to positively influence Canadian society”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)