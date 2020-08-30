Who is Jesus for you?

During the Angelus last Sunday, the Pope said: “To­day we hear Jesus’s ques­tion directed to each one of us: ‘And you, who do you say I am?’. To each one of us. And every one of us must give not a theoretical answer, but one that involves faith, that is, life, because faith is life! ‘For me you are …’ and then to confess Jesus.

“An answer that demands that we too, like the first disciples, inwardly listen to the voice of the Father and its consonance with what the Church, gathered around Peter, continues to proclaim. It is a matter of understanding who Christ is for us: if He is the centre of our life, if He is the goal of our commitment in the Church, our commitment in society.

“Who is Jesus Christ for me? Who is Jesus Christ for you, for you, for you …? An answer that we should give every day.”

Inhumane detention

While the British Parliament debates an immigration bill, the Jesuit Refugee Service published an eye-opening report warning that the indefinite detention of migrants goes against human rights. The bill will introduce a time limit on migrants’ detention.

The JRS report notes that many immigrants interviewed felt “less human” because of the experience of indefinite detention. According to the report, between 2000 and 2019 an estimated 54 people died either while held under immigration powers or very shortly after release.

Adult baptisms rise in Belgium

CathoBel, the website of the Catholic Church in Belgium, reported that 305 adults will be baptised this year in the country. This is a rise of 61 compared to 2019. CathoBel added that the number of adult baptisms has risen from 143 in 2010, to 180 in 2015, to over 300 in 2020.

Most of Belgium’s population is baptised as Catholics, but Sunday Mass attendance is below seven per cent

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)