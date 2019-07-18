Close churches, save environment

Kevin Hargaden, of Dublin’s Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice, a leading eco-theologian, thinks it’s a good idea for Christians to gather in larger groups for Sunday Mass so that unused churches “can get repurposed for ecological means”.

He said that for “ logistical and operational reasons”, rationalising church buildings is a smart decision, and noted that unused land in parishes can also be restored to its natural state – to reduce Ireland’s collective carbon footprint.

Emphasising that while individual actions aimed at preventing ecological peril are important, he said only collective efforts can make any substantive difference to the environment’s well-being.

Venezuela: failed State in free fall

Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo said Venezuela is a failed State led by an irresponsible regime. He was reacting to the massive blackout his country is suffering. He called on the government “to provide effective and permanent solutions that Venezuelans require in order to have a decent quality of life”. He said he did not believe President Nicolás Maduro, who was blaming the dire situation on foreign sabotage.

He said Venezuelans live in constant fear of further power cuts. “We have witnessed people’s suffering especially regarding transportation and conservation of foodstuffs,” he added. “It seems that we are in freefall owing to the government’s neglect and lack of respect for human life.”

He said Venezuela is “a failed State” ruled by a regime that offers no basic services and contributes only minimally to the well-being of the population.

Praying for the persecuted

During his homily at an international Mass in Lourdes, Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said: “Today I invite you to pray especially for Christians persecuted for their faith, in so many parts of the world. The persecution is more widespread, more far-reaching than ever before.

“So today we remember all those who have died for their faith, whether young or old, in Africa, in Asia, in India, in Europe, or in America. We pray for those marginalised in their society, deprived of liberty, of health, of opportunity because of their faith.

“Today we think of those who are poor through persecution. We reaffirm our faith that true riches do not lie in this world and all its benefits, but in our heavenly Kingdom. The gateway into that Kingdom is narrow. Its door is faith­fulness: to Jesus and his unfailing faithfulness to each one of us.”

