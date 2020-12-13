US bishops support vaccine

The Catholic bishops of Iowa, US, said: “Some have concerns about the safety of the vaccine on account of the speed of its development. In this regard, experts explain that the speed is a testimony to scientific advances that turned years into months without compromising safety and scientific integrity.

“Some are concerned, too, about the side effects. There is no scientifically proven link between vaccines and other conditions.

It is not uncommon to experience minor side effects from being vaccinated. People may feel temporarily uncomfortable, but the benefit exceeds any burden.”

On receiving the vaccine

The Catholic bishops of England and Wales said: “Some have questioned the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine since it has been developed from cell-lines originating from the cells of an aborted foetus in 1983. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Pontifical Academy of Life have expressed the view that one may in good conscience and for a grave reason receive a vaccine sourced in this way, provided there is a sufficient moral distance between the present administration of the vaccine and the original wrongful action.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, we judge that this reason exists and that one does not sin by receiving the vaccine.”

‘Memento mori!’

In a sermon, Cardinal Raniero Cantala­messa said: “You can talk about death in two ways: either in the light of the kerygma or in the light of wisdom. The former consists in proclaiming that Christ has overcome death; that it is no longer a wall to crash against, but a bridge to eternal life. The sapiential or existential way, on the other hand, consists in reflecting on the reality of death as it is accessible to human experience, to draw from it lessons to live a good life.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)