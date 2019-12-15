‘Combat the cancer of corruption’

In a tweet last Monday, International Anti-Corruption Day, Pope Francis wrote: “Corruption undermines the dignity of the person and shatters all good and beautiful ideals. All of society is called upon to make a concrete commitment to combat the cancer of corruption which, with the illusion of quick and easy profits, in reality impoverishes.”

Pray for Iraq

In a recent appeal, Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako said: “As we prepare in the beginning of Advent, I would like to call upon all the Christians of the world to pray for Iraq; in particular for the people of the Nineveh Plains. O Jesus Christ, grant strength to all those who wish to return, to rebuild and live happily and peacefully in the beautiful Nineveh Plains since the future of Iraqi Christians lies in the Nineveh Plains.”

Laity in Belgian Church

In Belgium there are more lay people serving in parishes after receiving a mandate from the bishops than there are priests: 2,038 lay people compared to 1,940 diocesan priests. Besides, the majority of parish priests are over 75.

This is one of the changes in the Church in Belgium registered in the second annual report published by the Belgian Bishops’ Conference.

“Another significant change is the feminisation of the Church”, with women representing 55 per cent of those serving the Church at various levels (7,000 people in 3,791 parishes). “This figure confirms that women play a key role in the future of the Church and the transmission of the faith,” a statement reads.

On the people’s side

The Catholic Church in Nicaragua has once again denounced the harsh repression against the suffering people and the persecution against the Church itself. It was now the turn of the Bishop of Esteli, Mgr Abelardo Mata, to communicate to journalists his denunciations of what is happening.

The bishop pointed out the large number of police personnel around the cathedral of Esteli. He said this was just an attempt to intimidate Catholics.

He emphasised that the Church is on the side of the people of Nicaragua who are suffering a lot. The government is afraid that the people will express themselves, because they know they do not agree with the proposed programmes, he said.

“Together with the peasants, young people are addressing all Nicaraguan citizens a strong call to their conscience, personal and social conscience,” concluded Mgr Mata.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)