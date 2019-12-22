Cardinal’s post-election advice

Offering advice after the UK election, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said:

“This [election] result offers a fresh start with some clarity, but it has to be fresh in more ways than politics. A lot of damage has been done over the past few years. It has been toxic, dominated by blame. We have to put that behind us, look each other in the eye and see the good in the other.

“As we approach Christmas it is the birth of Christ, the embodiment of God’s goodness, that we celebrate. It is that streak of goodness written in every person that we have to see and rediscover. Concentrating on the good in every person is the fresh start we should seek.”

Turkson lauds Thunberg

Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican office for Integral Human Development, praised Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who was named Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year”. He described Thunberg as “a great witness to what the Church teaches on the care of the environment and the care of the person”.

He also described her as a model of the “ecological conversion” Francis calls for in his message for World Peace Day on January 1.

He added that “attention to the poor and society also coincides with care for the environment, the common home”. He said “It’s a coherence with the Church’s teaching”, adding that care of the environment is also a matter of faith.

The meaning of Advent

In his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said:

“Advent is a time of grace. It says to us that it’s not enough to believe in God: it’s necessary to purify our faith every day. It’s about preparing to receive not a fairy tale character, but the God that questions us, involves us and before whom a choice is imposed.

“The Child that lies in the manger has the face of our neediest brothers and sisters, of the poor that ‘are the privileged ones of this mystery and, often, those that in the main are able to recognise God’s presence in our midst” (Apostolic letter Admirabile Signum, 6).

“As we draw closer to Christmas, may the Virgin Mary help us not to let ourselves be distracted by exterior things, but to make room in our heart for Him who has already come, and wills to come again to heal our sicknesses and give us His joy.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)