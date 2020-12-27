Do it today

Commenting on the Annun­cia­tion gospel, the Pope said:

“How often is our life made up of postponements, even the spiritual life! For example, I know it is good to pray, but today I do not have time… tomorrow… by saying ‘tomorrow’, we postpone things: I know it is important to help someone, yes, I must do it: I will do it tomorrow.

“Mary invites us not to postpone, but to say ‘yes’. ‘Must I pray?’ ‘Yes, I will pray.’ ‘Must I help others?’ ‘Yes.’ How? And I do it. Every ‘yes’ costs something, every ‘yes’ has its cost, but it costs less than what that courageous and prompt ‘yes’ cost her, that ‘let it be to me according to your word’, which brought us salvation.”

God is humble

Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa said: “God is love and hence humility! Love creates dependence on the person you love, and that kind of dependence does not humiliate but uplifts. The two claims ‘God is love’ and ‘God is humility’ are like two sides of the same coin.

“The key is that, in essence, humility is not about ‘being little (one can be little and insignificant without being humble); nor is it about considering yourself little (that can depend on a negative self-image); or about claiming to be little (you can say that without actually believing it); rather, it is about making yourself little and about doing that out of love, to let other people emerge. In that sense, only God is truly humble.”

God is with us

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said: “The problems and sufferings of this year will help us focus on the message of hope and Christmas. What is it? It is God who comes to us. We will never be alone. Emmanuel: God with us. And other things that are with us will disappear: investments, achievements, gifts, our money… will all disappear.

“All these things that we associate with Christmas may disappear. But Jesus who comes as one of us, God with us, will remain with us forever. So that is our hope.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)