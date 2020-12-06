Church makes us agents of hope

In a message to participants in the 10th annual Festival of the Social Doctrine of the Church, Pope Francis said that for Christians, “the future has a name – hope”. He described hope as “the virtue of a heart that does not close itself off in darkness”. It does not get bogged down in the past, does not live only in the present, but knows how to “see tomorrow”. For Christians, “tomorrow” becomes a “life redeemed” – the joy of the gift of encounter with Trinitarian love, he said.

As Christians we have “received as a gift the life that is communion with God, with others and with creation”. Our life “is the very life of Christ”, and we cannot live as believers in the world unless we manifest His very life in us, the Pope said.

Call to ‘Let the earth breathe’

The participants in the ‘Economy of Francesco’ seminar held in November released a 12-point message, the first of which is:

“We ask that the great world powers and the great economic and financial institutions slow down their race to let the earth breathe. COVID has made us all slow down, without having chosen to do so. When COVID is over, we must choose to slow down the unbridled race that is suffocating the earth and the weakest people who live on earth.”

Dialogue with Joe Biden on abortion

In an interview with Catholic News Service, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, said the Church does not agree with President-elect Joe Biden’s policies on legal abortion. He said he will not prevent Biden from receiving communion in the archdiocese but will strive for a “conversational relationship” and dialogue with him.

“I hope it’s a real dialogue, because that’s the mantra of Pope Francis – that we should be a Church in dialogue, even with those with whom we have some serious disagreements.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)