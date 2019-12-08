A challenge of civilisation

In a message to participants at the UN Climate Conference taking place in Madrid until Friday, Pope Francis said: “We are facing a ‘challenge of civilisation’ in favour of the common good and of a change of perspective that places this same dignity at the centre of our action, which is clearly expressed in the ‘human face’ of climate emergencies. There remains a window of opportunity, but we must not allow it to close. We need to take advantage of this occasion through our responsible actions in the economic, technological, social and educational fields, knowing very well how our actions are interdependent.

“Young people today show a heightened sensitivity to the complex problems that arise from this ‘emergency’. We must not place the burden on the next generations to take on the problems caused by the previous ones. Instead, we should give them the opportunity to remember our generation as the one that renewed and acted on – with honest, responsible and courageous awareness – the fundamental need to collaborate in order to preserve and cultivate our common home. May we offer the next generation concrete reasons to hope and work for a good and dignified future.”

Revelation in smallness

In a homily at Sancta Martha residence last Tuesday, the Pope said: “Redemption, revelation, the presence of God in the world begins like this and is always like this. The revelation of God is made in smallness. Smallness, both humility and so many other things, but in smallness. The great seem powerful – let us think of Jesus in the desert, [and] how Satan appears powerful, the master of the whole world: ‘I will give you everything, if you…’ The things of God, on the other hand, begin by sprouting, from a seed, little things. And Jesus speaks about this smallness in the Gospel.”

Bishops decry injustice

In a statement last Tuesday, the bishops of the episcopal conference of Haiti said: “We know that it is not the will of God. The system desired by God, and that we desire, is that which takes into account the common good, the welfare of all citizens, offering them equal opportunities. This system must also be attentive to the suffering of the most vulnerable, promoting their integral development and putting in place mechanisms that promote an equitable distribution of wealth. Because it is unacceptable that some live in an arrogant and scandalous opulence and that the vast majority languish in shameful misery.”

