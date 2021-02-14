Against vaccine nationalism

Cardinals Luis Antonio Tagle and Peter Turkson said Pope Francis stressed the need for “vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and needy on the planet. Before all others: the most vulnerable and needy!”

“Access to vaccines has not been as equitable as it should be. It is sad to note that not all nations that want the vaccine can get it because of supply issues. In our interconnected world, the vaccines must be made available equitably.

“Since every life is inviolable, nobody must be left out. The poor, minorities, re­fu­gees, the marginalised are the most exposed to the virus. Taking care of them is a priority because abandoning them puts them and the global community at risk.”

Either brothers or enemies

Celebrating the first International Day of Human Fraternity, the Pope said: “It is the moment for listening, for acceptance, for certainty that a world without brothers and sisters is a world of enemies. We cannot say: either brothers or not brothers. Let us state it clearly: either brothers or enemies. Because disregard is a subtle form of hostility. There is no need for war to make enemies. Disregard is enough. This technique suffices – it is transformed into a technique – it suffices with this attitude of looking the other way, not caring for the other, as if he or she did not exist.”

Christians in the Middle East

Archbishop John Jihad Battah of Damascus said: “It is important to help Christians stay in the Middle East. The Middle East without Christians will be dangerous. We can live with everyone – Sunnis, Shiites, Turks, Jews. Christianity can be a bridge for all religions.

“For me, the first thing is humanity. We help everyone. We do not distinguish between Catholics and Orthodox or Muslims. We help everyone, but especially the poorest, the handicapped.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)