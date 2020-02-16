Against human trafficking

Speaking ahead of the sixth World Day of Prayer, Reflection and Action against Human Trafficking held on February 8, Cardinal Michael Czerny SJ, Undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said:

“We need each other’s help and we need especially God’s help to open our eyes to what’s going on around us and also what’s going on far away, so that those who are caught up in human trafficking can be liberated; can be rehabilitated and can begin to live a life anew in a dignified and human way.

“We pray for the conversion of those who are perpetrating it and we give thanks for the members of our Church, especially the Sisters who are leading the ministry in favour of those who are suffering from human trafficking.”

Speaking against corruption

In his homily on the occasion of the feast of St Maron, which is also a national holiday in Lebanon, Archbishop Boulos Abdel Sater of Beirut addressed these hard words to the country’s leaders:

“Do the tens of thousands of Lebanese who elected you not deserve a correction to the political, economic and financial imbalance?

“Does your conscience not move you at the sight of a mother wailing over her son, who committed suicide because he is unable to provide for his children?”

Archbishop Sater also exhorted them to “work with the true revolutionaries day and night”. He was speaking in the context of the people’s protests against corruption.

Salt of the earth

In his Angelus address last Sunday Pope Francis explained Christ’s describing the disciples as the salt of the earth:

“First image: salt. Salt is the element that gives flavour, and that keeps and preserves foods from corruption. Therefore, the disciple is called to keep far from society the dangers, the corrosive germs that pollute people’s life. It’s about resisting sin, moral degradation, by witnessing the values of honesty and fraternity, without yielding to the worldly enticements of careerism, power and wealth.

“A disciple is ‘salt’ when, despite daily failures – because we all have them – he rises from the dust of his mistakes, beginning again with courage and patience, every day, to seek dialogue and encounter with others.

“A disciple is ‘salt’ when he doesn’t seek consensus and applause but makes an effort to be a humble and constructive presence, in fidelity to the teachings of Jesus, who came into the world not to be served but to serve. And there is such need of this attitude!”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)