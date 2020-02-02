Jesus’s joyful message

In his homily last Sunday, Pope Francis said:

“This is a joyful message: God came to visit us in person, by becoming man. He did not embrace our human condition out of duty, no, but out of love. For love, He took on our human nature, for one embraces what one loves. God took our human nature because He loves us and desires freely to give us the salvation that, alone and unaided, we cannot hope to attain. He wants to stay with us and give us the beauty of life, peace of heart, the joy of being forgiven and feeling loved.

“We can now understand the direct demand that Jesus makes: ‘Repent’, in other words, ‘Change your life’. Change your life, for a new way of living has begun. The time when you lived for yourself is over; now is the time for living with and for God, with and for others, with and for love.

“Today Jesus speaks those same words to you: ‘Take heart, I am here with you, allow me to enter and your life will change.”

Election and the common good

Fr Diego Plà, executive secretary of the Commission of the Ecclesial Communion of the Episcopal Conference of Bolivia, said: “In this historical moment, in this pre-election period, when we are preparing for new elections, we need political parties to be able to present promising projects for the country, where the priority is to seek the common good, the growth and well-being of our people. In the face of uncertainty, let us try to be artisans of peace, artisans of reconciliation and artisans of the common good.”

Scripture at the centre of the Church

In a pastoral letter on January 20, Irish bishop Dermot Farrell wrote:

“Like the rich man in the parable, we are called to listen attentively to the Word of God, to pay attention to it. We need to be open to it, allowing it to nurture our lives and inspire us to live out the call of Christ in our daily lives. Scripture is at the centre of everything the Church does. The Scriptures nourish and shape our prayer and our worship. They help us understand our world. They shape our world view. They teach us how to live and relate to each other. They continually call and challenge us to permit the Word of God to take flesh in our lives.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)