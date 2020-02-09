The sick person is not a number

Speaking to doctors, nurses, administrative staff and managers from Gruppo Villa Maria Care and Research, Pope Francis said: “The sick person is not a number: he or she is a person who needs humanity. In this regard, it is necessary to inspire collaboration among all, to meet the needs of the sick with a spirit of service and an attitude of generosity and sensitivity.

“This is not easy, because the sick person is sick, and loses patience, and so is often ‘out of sorts’. It is not easy, but it must be done. In order to achieve these objectives, it is necessary not to allow oneself to be absorbed by ‘systems’ that aim only at the economic-financial component, but rather to implement a style of closeness to the person, in order to be able to assist him with human warmth in the face of the anxieties that can overcome him in the most critical moments of the illness.”

Maintaining good relations with UK

In a statement on Brexit issued on February 1, the EU bishops said: “From today onwards, the United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union. We are saddened, but as defender of freedom of expression and democracy, the Catholic Church in Europe respects the will expressed by the British citizens during the 2016 referendum.

“As stated by the bishops of the UK, we welcome the Brexit deal recently achieved between the UK and the EU. It can be seen as a victory of common sense and good neighbourly relations.

“A no-deal scenario would have had negative effects on both the UK and the EU, but, overall, it would have been harmful for the most vulnerable people. Even if the UK is no longer part of the EU, it will continue being part of Europe.”

No to Trump’s ‘peace’ plan

In a statement issued on January 30, the patriarchs and heads of Churches in Jerusalem said: “The American peace plan that was announced in the White House in the presence of the Israelis and the absence of the Palestinians, invites us to request from the US administration as well as the international community to build on the vision of two states and develop it in line with international legitimacy. …

“And on Jerusalem we refer again to our statement addressed to President Donald Trump on December 6, 2017, and recall our vision for the Holy City to be open and shared by the two peoples, Palestinians and Israelis, and for the three monotheistic religions and our confirmation to uphold the Hashemite custodianship over the Holy Sites.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)