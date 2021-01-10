Finding time

In his New Year’s Day homily, Pope Francis said: “What about us? What are we called to find at the beginning of this year? It would be good to find time for someone. Time is a treasure we all possess, yet we guard it jealously, since we want to use it only for ourselves.

“Let us ask for the grace to find time for God and for our neighbour – for those who are alone or suffering, or who need someone to listen and show concern for them. If we can find time to give, we will be amazed and filled with joy, like the shepherds.”

Starting anew

In his Christmas Eve homily the Pope said: “Today, before the little child of Bethlehem, we should acknowledge that we need the Lord to enlighten us, because all too often we end up being narrow-minded or prisoners of an all-or-nothing attitude that would force others to conform to our own ideas.

“We need this light that helps us learn from our mistakes and failed attempts to improve and surpass ourselves; this light born of the humble, courageous awareness of those who find the strength, time and again, to rise up and start anew.”

Points for reflection

Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Gregory, the first African-American cardinal, said: “The pandemic was the principal pressure on our lives. Our world economy is now deeply troubled because of the impact of COVID-19. Our economic woes cast an imposing shadow of downheartedness, doubt and insecurity over the lives of far too many people.

“The plight of our immigrant neighbours is a serious matter that continues to demand honesty and mercy.

“How does resuming the imposition of the death penalty ensure justice? Are we just becoming a more violent society?

“Hasn’t life been devalued, cheapened by our laws that authorise abortion, euthanasia and human biogenetic activities, where the end is said to justify the means?”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)