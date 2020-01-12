Togo government specialising in fraud ‒ bishop

Retired Archbishop Kossi Philippe Fanoko Kpodzro of Lomé, Togo, said: “The ruling party specialises in fraud, and therefore the electoral rolls, the very proper bodies to proclaim the results are all bought and corrupted, and really, we are witnessing a systematically organised injustice. That’s why, this time, I said, it has to change.

“I want to open an account so that in this account, civil society, opposition figures, Togolese from the outside and from the inside who suffer and who are in love with the truth can make some financial contributions so that we can have our group of observers, which must have the means to carry out their duties.”

Prisoners of politicians

Ivorian theologian Fr Donald Zagore, of the Society for African Missions (SMA), said: “Ivorian politicians must be men and women sincerely in love with peace. Our country really needs politicians who are apostles of peace and reconciliation.

“We have become prisoners of our politicians. Our peace, tranquillity and stability depend on them, and it is not fair. So far, the politicians of our battered country have brought only sadness and desolation. The ‘political king’ mentality, which gives itself the right to life and death on the population, must change.

“Violence, frustration and revenge, which are constantly the most popular tools and methods in the Ivorian political world, will not help build a rule of law and, above all, a country of peace. Hatred and revenge form an endless vicious circle. The country needs peace and reconciliation.”

Importance of dialogue stressed

In his homily for New Year’s Day, apostolic administrator of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said: “Dialogue has become somewhat synonymous with an amicable but unrealistic attitude. In short, this word is essential to our relationships at all levels. We say it, but it seems we do not know how to do it very well.

“Dialogue, however, is essential for any prospect of peace. Peace, at the same time, is the fruit of dialogue. But it is also its prerequisite: a true and sincere dialogue leads to peace in relationships; nevertheless, in order to have a serious dialogue, it is necessary to have a desire for peace and encounter.

“The Church has made dialogue the main axis of her proclamations, especially since Vatican II and with the encyclical of Pope Paul VI, Ecclesiam Suam, which focuses almost exclusively on this theme.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)