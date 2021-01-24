Words, kisses and swords

In an introduction to the book Don’t Speak Ill of Others, by Fr Emiliano Antenucci, Pope Francis wrote: “When we speak ill of others, we sully the image of God that is in each person. ...The correct use of words is important. Words can be kisses, caresses, medicine, but they also can be knives, swords or bullets... closed walls or open windows.”

He quoted St Augustine: “If you keep silent, keep silent by love; if you speak, speak by love” and St Teresa of Calcutta: “The fruit of silence is prayer; the fruit of prayer is faith; the fruit of faith is love; the fruit of love is service; the fruit of service is peace.”

Protect front liners, the poor

In a pastoral statement the Philippines bishops said:

“We urge our government and private organisations who helped fund the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccines to commit themselves to a single vaccine distribution plan that prioritises medical frontliners and those most at risk. It would be a moral tragedy if young, healthy employees at low risk for the disease are immunised before doctors, nurses and other frontliners, and before senior citizens who are at higher risk.

“We commend our government for considering the poor in our national vaccination programme. They should be especially protected because their poverty makes them vulnerable to infection and severe disease.”

Take the vaccine – NZ bishops

New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference president Cardinal John Dew urged Catholics to take the vaccine: “To protect everyone against a disease, it is vital that most people in a country be vaccinated. Everyone has a moral responsibility to protect themselves and others by getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they become eligible for it.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)