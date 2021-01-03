Extracts from Pope Francis’s message, entitled ‘A culture of care as a path to peace’ for the 54th World Day of Peace, celebrated last Friday:

Jesus and care

“In his compassion, Christ drew near to the sick in body and spirit, and brought them healing. At the culmination of his mission, he gave the ultimate proof of his care for us by offering himself on the cross to set us free from the slavery of sin and death. By the sacrificial gift of his life, he opened for us the path of love. To each of us he says, ‘Go and do likewise’.”

Grammar of care

“The diakonia of the Church’s origins… became the beating heart of the Church’s social doctrine. This doctrine is offered to all people of good will as a precious patrimony of principles, criteria and proposals that can serve as a ‘grammar’ of care: commitment to promoting the dignity of each human person, solidarity with the poor and vulnerable, the pursuit of the common good and concern for protection of creation.”

Care for the common good

“Every aspect of social, political and economic life achieves its fullest end when placed at the service of the common good. Consequently, our plans and projects should always take into account their effects on the entire human family, and consider their consequences for the present and for coming generations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the truth and timeliness of this fact.”

Care through solidarity

“Solidarity concretely expresses our love for others … Solidarity helps us to regard others – whether as individuals or, more broadly, as peoples or nations – as more than mere statistics, or as a means to be used and discarded once no longer useful, but as neighbours, companions on our journey, called like ourselves to partake of the banquet of life to which all are equally invited by God.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)