Against COVID-19 nationalism

Caritas Internationalis secretary general Aloysius John said: “Access to vaccines is a moral and a global problem which cannot be addressed through nationalistic solution. Leaving low income countries without access to vaccines will cause economic damage that will jeopardise and affect decades of economic pro­gress for both advanced and poorer countries. Failure to provide equitable access to the vaccine will also have dire, long-lasting consequences for human health and make it more difficult to end the pandemic.

“The global economy cannot be kick-started without vaccinating the world, and consequently the post-pandemic reconstruction of the society cannot take place if the lack of access to vaccination has condemned some countries to isolation because they remain COVID-19 transmission vectors.”

Love and freedom

In his Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis said: “Salvation is not automatic; it is a gift of love offered to human freedom. Always, when we speak of love, we speak of freedom: a love without freedom is not love; love is always free, and it calls for a freely given response: for our conversion. It means to change mentality: to no longer follow the examples of the world but of God, who is Jesus; to follow Jesus, as Jesus had done, and as Jesus taught us. It is a decisive change of attitude.”

Families are a gift

Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family, and Life, said: “Giving families a listening ear, time and – ultimately – an attitude of tenderness and spiritual paternity on the part of priests is necessary to bring together all those verbs that, in Amoris Laetitia, the Pope has set as the basis of pastoral action: welcome, accompany, safeguard, discern and integrate, in the light of mercy and truth. It is necessary to help them [families] discover that they have a gift and that they are a gift for the Church and for society.”

