Truth and communication

Interviewed by Crux Now senior correspondent Elise Ann Allen, Fr Luigi Maria Epicoco, the new ecclesiastical assistant for the Vatican communications department, said:

“To communicate is to create communion. The Gospel is understood only in relationships, and communication is what most helps to create, to strengthen, and to deepen in the great alphabet of relationships. To evangelise is not simply transmitting information, but creat­ing the possibility of encounter, of bonds, of exchange, and of enrichment.”

Dictatorship of prejudice

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis commented on Mark 6, 1-6:

“When we allow the convenience of habit and the dictatorship of prejudice to have the upper hand, it is difficult to open ourselves to what is new and allow ourselves to be amazed. This can even happen with God, and even to us believers, to us who think we know Jesus, that we already know so much about him and that it is enough to repeat the same things as always. Without openness to what is new and, above all – listen well – openness to God’s surprises, without amazement, faith becomes a tiring litany that slowly dies out and becomes a habit, a social habit.”

US bishops views on Communion

On the US Catholic bishops’ website answered the question “Did the bishops vote to ban politicians from receiving Holy Communion?”

“No, this was not up for vote or debate. The bishops made no decision about barring anyone from receiving Holy Communion. Each Catholic – regardless of whether they hold public office or not – is called to continual conversion, and the US bishops have repeatedly emphasised the obligation of all Catholics to support human life and dignity and other fundamental principles of Catholic moral and social teaching.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)