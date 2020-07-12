The joy Jesus gives us

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said:

“The joy Jesus gives us is unique. It is a message for all people of good will, which Jesus still conveys today in the world that exalts those who become rich and powerful… But how many times do we say: ‘Ah, I would like to be like him, like her, who are rich, have a lot of power, lack nothing…’.

“The world exalts those who are rich and powerful, no matter by what means, and at times tramples upon the human being and his or her dignity. And we see this every day, the poor who are trampled underfoot…

“And it is a message for the Church, called to live works of mercy and to evangelise the poor, to be meek and humble. This is how the Lord wants his Church, that is, us, to be.”

Dioceses hit by coronavirus

Dioceses around the world have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Donations fell by 80 per cent in the archdiocese of Dublin. It was forced to adopt severe economy measures, including a 25 per cent cut in priests’ living allowances.

English dioceses experienced a similar drop in income since the closing of parish churches in March. Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury has suggested government support to help keep dioceses afloat.

COMECE supports Nigerian Catholics

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of COMECE, the association of bishops in the EU, wrote to the Nigerian bishops to express his solidarity to the Christian communities in the African country, who are “living a situation of continuous attacks by terrorists, insurgents and militias, that in some cases reaches levels of genuine criminal persecution”. He assured that COMECE will lobby for the intensification of EU assistance.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)