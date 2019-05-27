Muller is not amused

Speaking to the conservative Ame­ri­­can paper National Catholic Re­gister, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith who was removed by Pope Francis, criti­cised, among others, the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region as well as the German bishops.

Müller said the synod’s working document was based on a European theological model that is not in accordance with Catholic theology. He added that the document has to be corrected to be more Catholic.

He said that the German bishops speak about sexual morality, ce­libacy and women priests but they do not speak about God, Jesus Christ, grace, the sacraments and the theological virtues.

Not just about migrants

During Mass at St Peter’s Basilica on the anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa, Pope Francis said:

“On this sixth anniversary of the visit to Lampedusa, my thoughts go out to those ‘least ones’ who daily cry out to the Lord, asking to be freed from the evils that afflict them. These least ones are abandoned and cheated into dying in the desert; these least ones are tortured, abused and violated in detention camps; these least ones face the waves of an unforgiving sea; these least ones are left in reception camps too long for them to be called temporary. These are only some of the least ones who Jesus asks us to love and raise up.

“Unfortunately the existential peripheries of our cities are densely populated with people who have been thrown away, marginalised, oppressed, discriminated against, abused, exploited, abandoned, poor and suffering. In the spirit of the Beatitudes we are called to comfort them in their affliction and offer them mercy; to sate their hunger and thirst for justice; to let them experience God’s caring fatherliness; to show them the way to the Kingdom of Heaven.

“They are persons, not mere social or migrant issues! This is not just about migrants in the twofold sense that migrants are first of all human beings, and that they are the symbol of all those rejected by today’s globalised society.”

Eritrean bishops deplore government

The bishops of Eritrea deplored the decision of the country’s government to nationalise a number of health facilities run by the Church.

In a statement on the Vatican News website, the Church leaders said it remains vehemently opposed to the unilateral takeovers.

The Church in Eritrea said any measure that prevents the Church from fulfilling its obligations that come to “us from the supreme commandment of brotherly love is and remains a violation of the fundamental right of religious freedom”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)