‘Persecution against Christians’

A report commissioned by the UK Foreign Office concluded that around 215 million Christians faced persecution in 2018 and an average of 250 Christians were killed every month. Women and children are particularly vulnerable to different forms of sexual violence. The report was written by Anglican Bishop Philip Mounstephen, of Truro.

Speaking at the report’s launch, the Vatican’s Under-Secretary for Relations with States, Mgr Antoine Camilleri, called persecution against Christians a “sort of genocide caused by general and collective indifference”. He lamen­ted the impunity surrounding crimes committed on the basis of religion and the limited attention the media gives such discrimination.

‘Illegitimate, inefficient’

Archbishop Jose Luis Azuaje Ayala of Maracaibo said that around six million people in Venezuela need food and medicines but that the help given by the Red Cross was extremely limited. The archbishop was speaking to Vatican News.

He described the Maduro government as both inefficient and illegitimate as elections were both illegitimate and full of irregularities.

The archbishop called for a return to the Constitution to guarantee a democratic process and a way out of Venezuela’s political and economic crisis.

Cardinal fears for Iraq’s Christians

Speaking to Catholic News Service, Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Cardinal Louis Sako said he is afraid Iraq could be caught in the middle of the rising tensions bet­ween the US and Iran. He also feared the Pope’s proposed visit could be cancelled.

He said Christians have suffered a lot in Iraq after their ancestral lands were destroyed by Islamic State militants. He added that they are still struggling due to the current growing encroachment by Shiite militias on their towns.

Before the US-led invasion in 2003 the number of Iraqi Christians totalled about 1.5 to 2 million but now there are only about 200,000.

Peru bishops appeal for dialogue

The bishops of Peru have appealed for dialogue to avoid new social conflict because of the ‘Tia Maria’ project of the Southern Copper Corporation which involves ex­tracting copper through two open-cast mines using the water of the Tambo River. The people of the region are strongly opposed to the project because it would reduce the availability of water, thus limiting their agricultural activity. The bishops called for dialogue before any action at the mine takes place.

