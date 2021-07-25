Danger of activism

During his Angelus message last Sunday Pope Francis warned against the danger of activism:

“Jesus wants to make his disciples aware of a danger that is always lurking there for us too: the danger of being caught up in the frenzy of doing things, to fall into the trap of activism where what is most important are the results we obtain and the feeling of being absolute protagonists.

“How many times this happens in the Church: we are busy, we run around, we think everything depends on us and, in the end, we risk neglecting Jesus and always making ourselves the centre. This is why he invites his disciples to rest a bit with him on their own. It is not only physical rest, but also rest for the heart. For it is not enough to ‘unplug’ ourselves, we need to truly rest.”

It’s everyone’s duty to be vaccinated

From the editorial of the July 15 edition of the National Catholic Reporter: “Everyone has a moral obligation to get vaccinated unless they have a legitimate medical condition prohibiting them from doing so. It is not even a close call. COVID-19 remains a public health menace. It has killed more than half a million of our fellow citizens and required the closure of large parts of our economy for long periods of time. The thought of a new variant becoming resistant to the vaccines and the country being forced again into lockdown is difficult to even bear.”

Inclusive language Bible in Ireland?

The Church in Ireland seems to be a step closer to using an inclusive Bible text for readings during the liturgy. In their recommendations to the bishops, the executive of the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (Amri) said that:

“As hearers of the Word, we allow the Scriptures to influence and nourish us. It is therefore important to us that we have a reliable and inclusive language text which is both attractive, accessible, user-friendly and memorable.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)