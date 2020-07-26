The following are extracts from a new document issued by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy to help guide the reform of parish communities. It is entitled ‘The pastoral conversion of the parish community in the service of the evangelising mission of the Church’.

• Pastoral conversion is one of the central themes in the “new phase of evangelisation” [2] that the Church is called to foster today, whereby Christian communities be ever more centres conducive to an encounter with Christ.

• The current parish model no longer adequately corresponds to the many expectations of the faithful, especially when one considers the multiplicity of community types in existence today.

• In this present age, marked at times by marginalisation and solitude, the parish community is called to be a living sign of the proximity of Christ through fraternal bonds, ever attentive to new forms of poverty.

• If the parish proves capable of self-renewal and constant adaptability, it continues to be “the Church living in the midst of the homes of her sons and daughters”. This presumes that it really is in contact with the homes and the lives of its people, and does not become a useless structure out of touch with people or a self-absorbed group made up of a chosen few.

• A topic connected to the life of parishes and their evangelising mission is that of offerings given for the celebration of Holy Mass, destined for the priest celebrant, and of other sacraments, that belong instead to the parish [177]. This means that an offering, by its very nature, must be a free act on the part of the one offering, left to one’s conscience and sense of ecclesial responsibility, not a “price to pay” or a “fee to exact”, as if dealing with a sort of “tax on the sacraments”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)