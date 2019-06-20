‘Expressing the voice of God’s People’

Between October 6 and 27, Pope Francis will be president on the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian region that is being held in the Vatican.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former head of the Congregation of Faith, is very critical of the Synod and the theology underpinning the working document. On the other hand, Cardinal Pedro Barreto, Vice President of Repam (the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network, established in 2014), says the working document is an “expression of the voice of the people of God”.

“The document largely ex­presses the feelings and desires of multiple representatives of the Amazon people,” he explains in an article in the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica. He says the expression of this wealth can bring, beyond any suspicious position, elements for a better understanding of a reality that is crying out for attention.”

Pope Francis on Mary and Martha

Commenting on the gospel reading about Mary and Martha last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “Today’s gospel reminds us that wisdom of heart lies precisely in being able to combine these two elements: contemplation and action. Martha and Mary show us the way.

“If we wish to relish life with joy, we must associate these two attitudes: on one hand, “to be at the feet” of Jesus, to listen to him, while the secret of everything is revealed to us; on the other, to be solicitous and prompt in hospitality, when he passes and knocks on our door, with the face of a friend who is in need of a moment of respite and fraternity. This hospitality is needed.”

Fewer Christians in Germany

Germany’s Catholic and Protestant Churches lost more than 430,000 members in 2018.

The Catholic Church lost 216,078 members and Protestant Churches lost some 220,000 in 2018. The statistics were published by the German Bishops’ Conference and the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD). The Catholic Church is still larger than the Protestant Church, having 23 million faithful compared to the 21 million Protestants. Today, 53 per cent of Germans are Christians.

More losses are predicted for the future. A study published by the University of Freiburg in May concluded that the number of people belonging to Germany’s two Churches will drop by half by 2060 when it is estimated that the number of Christians will be 22.7 million.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)