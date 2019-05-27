Benedict XVI: The Pope is one

“The Pope is one, it is Francis,” Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI said in an interview with an Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on June 28. While saying that history shows that “the unity of the Church has always been in danger, for centuries”, Benedict added that Church unity always prevailed.

The Pope Emeritus was interviewed by Italian journalist Massimo Franco.

June 29 marked the 68th anniversary of the ordination of Pope Benedict, then Joseph Ratzinger, to the priesthood.

‘Insecurity threatens our countries’

After a plenary assembly held last month in Kinshasa, the bishops of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda said: “Once again we are concerned about the activism of armed groups and the insecurity in the border areas between our three countries.”

Agenzia Fides reported the statement, which added that “this situation continues to cause many victims and the migration of populations”. The bishops said that they feel “close to all the victims of violence, injustice and Ebola, which we entrust to God in our prayers. We encourage policymakers to develop dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts.”

They underlined that “the accompaniment of political actors in the promotion of the rule of law in the ACEAC area seems to us to be an intrinsic dimension of the Gospel and of our mission”.

More priests for France

A study by the authoritative French newspaper La Croix shows that the number of priests that will be ordained this year is 125, a 10 per cent increase on the number ordained last year, which was 114.

This year, 82 will be ordained as diocesan priests, while the other 45 are from religious congregations or other communities. Four are followers of the Neocatechumenal Way and three are from the Emmanuel Community.

Pope urges compassion

On June 27, Pope Francis appealed to the delegates of the Food and Agriculture Organisation to tackle the “scourges of hunger and food insecurity” in the world.

He blamed the tragedy of the lack of food and drinkable water on “a failure of compassion, the lack of interest on the part of many and a scant social and political will to honour international obligations”.

He said that one way to fight this great problem is to reduce the wastage of food and water. He added that “this social tragedy can no longer be tolerated”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)