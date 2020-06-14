Pope approves ‘taking a knee’

Pope Francis phoned Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, to congratulate him for ‘taking a knee’. The phrase is used for those who kneel as a protest against the murder of George Floyd. Seitz was the first Catholic bishop in the US who did this. The bishop, surrounded by priests from his diocese, held a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner.

The tweet with the photo of the bishop kneeling was even uploaded on the Italian website of the Rome diocese. It could be that that was how the Pope came to know of Mgr Seitz’s action.

God as love

Last Sunday, the Pope said: “Today’s feast [of the Bless­ed Trinity] invites us to let ourselves be fascinated by the beauty of God, beauty, goodness and inexhaustible truth. But also beauty, goodness and humble truth who became flesh to enter our life, into our history, my history, the history of each one of us, so that every man and woman may encounter it and have eternal life.

And this is faith: to welcome God-as-Love. To welcome God-as-Love who gives Himself in Christ, who moves us in the Holy Spirit; to let ourselves be encountered by Him and to trust in Him. This is Christian life. Love, to encounter God, to search for God, and He seeks us first. He encounters us first.”

‘Inhuman, unjust, unlawful’

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan, national director of Caritas Philippines and chairman of the Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace of the country’s Catho­lic Bishops’ Conference, said that a new anti-terrorism bill in the country “threatens the values of freedom, respect, justice and compassion.

“The bill is a glaring attempt to silence critics and destroy any disagreement against the government, and consequently stifles people’s freedom of expression, academic freedom, right to organise for human and social development, and even freedom of the press.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)