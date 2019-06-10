The Spirit brings harmony

On Pentecost Sunday, Pope Francis said: “At today’s frenzied pace of life, harmony seems swept aside. Pulled in a thousand directions, we run the risk of nervous exhaustion and so we react badly to everything. Then we look for the quick fix, popping one pill after another to keep going, one thrill after another to feel alive.

“But more than anything else, we need the Spirit: he brings order to our frenzy. The Spirit is peace in the midst of restlessness, confidence in the midst of discouragement, joy in sadness, youth in ageing, courage in the hour of trial. Amid the stormy currents of life, he lowers the anchor of hope.

“Without the Spirit, Jesus remains a personage from the past; with the Spirit, he is a person alive in our own time. Without the Spirit, Scripture is a dead letter; with the Spirit it is a word of life. A Christianity without the Spirit is joyless moralism; with the Spirit, it is life.”

A call and a task

Speaking to members of the Centesimus Annus Foundation on June 8, Pope Francis said: “The development of an integral ecology, then, is both a call and a task. It is a call to rediscover our identity as sons and daughters of our heavenly Father who have been created in the divine image and commissioned to be stewards of the earth; recreated through the saving death and resurrection of Jesus Christ; and sanctified by the gift of the Holy Spirit.

“Such an identity is God’s gift to every person and even to creation itself, made new by the life-giving grace of the Lord’s death and Resurrection. In this light, our call to solidarity as brothers and sisters and to a shared responsibility for our common home becomes increasingly urgent.”

Bishops decry corruption

In an statement on June 10, the bishops of Haiti said: “These [reports] project a clear and overwhelming light on the bewildering magnitude and gravity of the evil of corruption in its various political and operational mechanisms. The generalised corruption becomes an endemic evil, a degrading fact, an organised robbery. It has become a real social scourge that afflicts our institutions and therefore seriously undermines, both from an ethical and economic point of view, the development of our country.

“Our country is systematically impoverished by the bewildering greed of certain leaders without a conscience who do not take into account the difficult situation of people in difficulty.”

