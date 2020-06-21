The Eucharist heals orphaned memory

In his homily on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi last Sunday, Pope Francis said:

“The Eucharist heals orphaned memory. Many people have memories mark­­ed by a lack of affection and bitter disappointments caused by those who should have given them love and instead orphaned their hearts. We would like to go back and change the past, but we cannot. God, however, can heal these wounds by placing within our memory a greater love: His own love.

“The Eucharist brings us the Father’s faithful love, which heals our sense of being orphans. It gives us Jesus’s love, which trans­form­ed a tomb from an end to a beginning, and can trans­form our lives. It fills our hearts with the consoling love of the Holy Spirit, who never leaves us alone and always heals our wounds.”

Evil of racism

At their recent summer general meeting the Catholic bishops of Ireland noted that the evil of racism is not simply an American phenomenon. They said even Irish society as well as Church communities should examine their conscience on the matter as many people of colour, including Irish citizens, report experiences of racist rejection and discrimination.

They added that in post-COVID-19 times a key priority and option for Christians must be the promotion and defence of the equal dignity of each human person as a child of God and member of the one human family.

Prayer and solidarity

In a message for World Day of the Poor, the Pope said: “Prayer to God and solidarity with the poor and suffering are inseparable. In order to perform an act of worship acceptable to the Lord, we have to recognise that each person, even the poorest and most contemptible, is made in the image of God.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)