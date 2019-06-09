Themes of the Amazon Synod

Presenting the Instrumentum laboris of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, said: “The first theme is that of life, given that the Amazon is a source of life, of life in abundance, which is expressed in the desire of the Amazonian peoples to ‘live well’, even though that life is often threatened, and it is necessary to defend it against exploitation in its various forms.

“The second theme refers to the territory, source of life and of God’s revelation, where everything is connected, in which there coexist situations of extraordinary beauty with many forces that threaten to destroy the territory, though there is no lack of an encouraging openness to hope.

“The third theme is time, understood as kairos, time of grace, of inculturation and interculturality, time of challenges and urgency, but also a time of hope.

“The fourth theme is that of dialogue with the Amazonian peoples, conceived in a missionary sense.”

Bishops against euthanasia

In a pastoral letter, the bishops of Victoria, Australia, said: “All of us have a role to play in caring for those suffering as well as becoming conscientious objectors by refusing to participate [in the new law permitting euthanasia].”

The bishops praised the “courage” of Catholic hospitals and care organisations in their commitment to resist becoming involved in assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Importance of tenderness

In a short video message sent on the day for the free formation of Spanish-speaking digital missionaries, Pope Francis said: “The problem we have today is not so much what you say or what you do not say, but how.

“And when one is able to say things with nearness and with ‘care’, tenderness is expressed. The tenderness of a caress, the tenderness of a serene and simple look. The tenderness of a word of encouragement, the tenderness of accompanying those who are left behind. The tenderness of those who suffer the effects of this civilisation of waste.

“Do not be afraid of tenderness! Tenderness ennobles, tenderness is the language of God.

“Do not be afraid of tenderness; go ahead! Make a commitment with your heart, then, yes, you will go ‘to say’ things of truth, but not aseptic things, not proclamations, or compromising things, but things that build the future.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)