‘A visible sign of humanity’

At an audience with doctors, nurses, healthcare and civil protection workers from Italy’s Lombardy region, Pope Francis praised them and thanked them for their service:

“More than ever we feel gratitude for the doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers on the frontline as they carried out an arduous and sometimes heroic service as a visible sign of humanity that warms the heart.

“In the whirlwind of an epidemic with shocking and unexpected effects, the reliable and generous presence of medical and paramedical staff was the sure point of reference, first of all for the sick, but in a very special way for their families, who in this case did not have the opportunity to visit their loved ones.”

Need to protect refugees ‒ Pope

During his Angelus address last Sunday, the Pope said: “The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need to ensure the necessary protection for refugees too, in order to guarantee their dignity and safety.” He said all believers should “join me in praying for a renewed and effective commitment, on the part of us all, to the effective protection of every human being, especially those who have been forced to flee as a result of situations of grave danger to them or their families.”

Three new invocations for litany

‘Mother of mercy’, ‘Mother of hope’ and ‘Solace of migrants’ are the three invocations added by Pope Francis to the Litany, which is often prayed at the end of the Rosary.

In an interview on Vatican News, Archbishop Arthur Roche, Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship, explained that these invocations “respond to the realities of the time that we are living”. He said at a time when millions are forced to abandon their homes as a result of poverty and conflict the three new invocations to Our Lady should help them regain hope.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)