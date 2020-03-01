New forms of populism

Speaking to Mediterranean bishops at a meeting in Bari, Italy, on February 23, Pope Francis said: “I grow fearful when I hear certain speeches by some leaders of the new forms of populism; it reminds me of speeches that disseminated fear and hatred back in the 1930s. It is unthinkable that this process of acceptance and dignified integration can be accomplished by building walls. When we do so, we cut ourselves off from the richness brought by others, which always represents an opportunity for growth.

Algorithm ethics

In an interview with OFCS Report on February 3, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said: “If there is such a thing as ‘algorithm-ocracy’ there must also be ‘algorithm ethics’. Technology must be at the service of humanity; if not, humanity faces ever greater dangers. Progress becomes development when it is governed by ethical choices.”

Mediterranean Churches’ Way of the Cross

Addressing the meeting in Bari of the bishops of the Mediterranean, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said: “The ‘way of the cross’ is part of the experience of the Mediterranean churches. In this regard, our thoughts go in particular to the fate of thousands of migrants, who flee situations of persecution and poverty and have changed the face of many of our churches.

“The churches of the Middle East and North Africa have repeatedly asserted that they do not only need economic aid, but need above all solidarity, to be heard, to know that someone is making their hard reality their own, one, however, that also shows the light of many stories of faithfulness as well as human and Christian solidarity.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)