Jesuits pledge $100m

The New York Times reported that the Jesuits in the US have pledged $100 million as a reparation of their depending on profits from slavery. The money will be donated to the descendants of the slaves they owned and to foster reconciliation activities in the US.

The paper reported that Fr Timothy P. Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the US, said that “this is an opportunity for Jesuits to begin a very serious process of truth and reconciliation”. He added: “our shameful history of Jesuit slaveholding in the US has been taken off the dusty shelf, and it can never be put back”.

No to same-sex union blessings

In a statement, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said: “It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e. outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex. The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan.”

Jesus: source of our joy

Last Sunday, during Mass in St Peter’s Basilica celebrating 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, Pope Francis said: “We see joy in your eyes, on your faces, in your songs and in your prayers. I want to thank you for the joy you bring to the whole world and to our Christian communities. Never be afraid to proclaim the Gospel, to serve and to love. With your joy, you will help people to say of the Church too: ‘she so loved the world!’”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)