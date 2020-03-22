Thirsty for Christ

In his Angelus address last Sunday Pope Francis said:

“Like the Samaritan woman, whoever encounters Jesus alive feels the need to tell others, so that all come to confess that Jesus ‘is truly the Saviour of the world’, as that woman’s fellow-villagers then said.

“We too, generated to new life through Baptism, are called to witness the life and hope that are in us. If our search and our thirst find in Christ full satisfaction, we will manifest that salvation is not in the ‘things’ of this world, which in the end cause dryness, but in him who has loved us and always loves us: Jesus our Saviour, in the living water he offers us.”

Physical and mental boundaries

In a statement, the Catholic and Lutheran bishops of Nordic countries said: “At present, our physical and mental boundaries are being tested by the spread of the new coronavirus and the developing refugee situation on the external borders of Europe. A common trait of both challenges is that they require us to take personal and shared responsibility, across all boundaries and irrespective of political convictions. They challenge us as people and members of the human race. Burdens should be shared and shouldered jointly. If we fail, we lose our humanity.

“However, that is where the similarities end. A virus must be combatted. This does not apply to people who are seeking safe refuge. People who are fleeing insupportable conditions can lose almost everything – but never their human rights.”

Co-responsibility

Fr Hans Zollner SJ said: “What I want to affirm is that every baptised person is co-responsible for the holiness of the Church and needs to be prayerful about that and take action so that the community of the Church is ever more a witness to the Gospel.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)