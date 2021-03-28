Racism is a virus

Pope Francis on March 21 tweeted: “Racism is a virus that quickly mutates and, instead of disappearing, goes into hiding, and lurks in waiting. Instances of racism continue to shame us, for they show that our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive as we think.”

Touching wounds of the poor

On March 20, Pope Francis thanked Catholic NGO Fidesco for its 40 years of service in promoting the integral development of people in poor countries.

“Christ came to save the whole person and all people. It is more important than ever today for Christ’s faithful to be witnesses of tenderness and compassion. Listening to the cry of the poor that resonates within us, allowing ourselves to be provoked by the suffering of others and deciding to go out of our way to touch their wounds, not only makes us participate in building a more beautiful, fraternal and evangelical world but also strengthens the Church’s mission to hasten the establishment of God’s Kingdom.”

Valuing water

On World Water Day 2021, held on March 22 on the theme ‘Valuing Water’, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said to FAO director Qu Dongyu and Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay: “‘Valuing water’ means changing our own language. Instead of talking about its ‘consumption’, we should refer to its sensible ‘use’, in accordance with our real needs and respecting those of others. For ‘those who enjoy a surplus of water yet choose to conserve it for the sake of the greater human family’ – the Holy Father tells us – ‘have attained a moral stature that allows them to look beyond themselves’ (Fratelli Tutti, no. 117).

“If we live with sobriety and place solidarity at the centre of our criteria, we will use water rationally, without wasting it uselessly, and we will be able to share it with those who need it most.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)