Courage and prayer

In his homily last Monday, Pope Francis said: “‘Is courage necessary to pray?’, someone might think. To remain before the Lord: yes, it’s necessary. It’s almost, almost, I don’t want to say a heresy, but almost as if we’re threatening the Lord. Moses’s courage before God when God wanted to destroy the people… Abraham’s courage when he negotiates the salvation of Sodom. ‘What if there are 30? What if there are 20?’ Courage. This virtue of courage is very much needed, not only for apostolic works, but also for prayer.”

Day of prayer in Kenya

In a statement declaring last Saturday as a national day of prayer, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said: “We cannot ignore the need to turn to God. In these circumstances, as we have done in the past as a nation, we have always turned to God first to give thanks for the many blessings He has bestowed on our nation.

“But we also turn to God to share our fears, our apprehensions, but also to seek his guidance and ever-present protection. We have learnt over time that turning to God in such times gives us not only comfort but also hope and strength to overcome even those challenges that for us as humans may seem insurmountable.”

The day of prayer was led by a team of religious leaders at State House, Nairobi.

A society of solidarity

In an interview with Spanish media via Skype that aired in Spain last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “Each (country) must find concrete solutions depending on their situation, but of course, ‘every man for himself’ is not a solution. A business that lays off employees to save itself is not a solution. In this moment, instead of laying off, we must welcome and make everyone feel that there is a society of solidarity.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)