Pope Francis on laziness, fasting

At the Angelus last Sunday, Pope Francis warned of spiri­tual laziness. “We cannot remain on the mountain and enjoy the beauty of this encounter by ourselves,” he said. “Jesus himself brings us back to the valley, amid our brothers and sisters and into daily life. The light of faith is not meant to provide beautiful spiritual feelings.”

He also made the following recommendation:

“I recommend you fast, a fast that will not make you hungry: a fast from gossip and slander. It is a special way. In this Lent I will not speak ill of others; I will not gossip… And we can all do this, everyone. This is a good fast. And do not forget that it will also be helpful to read a passage of the Gospel, to carry a small Gospel in your pocket, in your purse, and pick it up when you can, any passage. This will make the heart open to the Lord.

“And please, do not forget to pray for me.”

Future of monasteries

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, in an interview with Il Giornale dell’Architettura, said:

“A recent study hypothesises that in Flanders the last monastery will close in 2030. In Italy, if the current decrease is maintained, the last convent will close in 2046! Of course, this will not happen, because the future is not just the product of a mathematical projection. Even so, the theme of the dismission of the ecclesiastical patrimony of religious communities is becoming more and more recurrent.”

Papal prayer intention for March

Pope Francis’s prayer intention for March, propagated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that we may experience the Sacrament of Reconciliation with renewed depth, to taste the infinite mercy of God”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)